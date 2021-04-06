WHO May Update Safety Assessment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine WIthin 2 Days - Official

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:35 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) may update its safety assessment on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within the next two days, Regerio Gaspar, the director of the Regulation and Prequalification Department at the WHO, said on Tuesday.
"We will convene tomorrow also our Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, that together with other experts, will look at this data. So we expect that probably by ... Wednesday or Thursday we might have a fresh conclusive assessment from our experts," Gaspar said during a briefing.