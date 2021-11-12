WHO Meeting on Receiving Sputnik V Data to Be Held Next Week - Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) has restarted the evaluation process of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, and the meeting on receiving data is scheduled for еу next week, WHO Assitant Director General Mariangela Simao said on Friday

"The process has restarted.

We are in the conversation with the Russian government and we expect to have a meeting next week to receive the full dossier for Sputnik V," Simao told a briefing.

The WHO official added that there are "pending issues regarding inspections to Gamaleya (the vaccine developer), to the manufacturers and there is a lot of interchange of information that still needs to happen until the process is concluded but the process is moving again."