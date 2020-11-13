WHO Member States Pass Resolution on Improving Pandemic Preparedness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution to strengthen preparedness for health emergencies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made at the resumed 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of organization.

"I see no objection. The resolution is therefore adopted," Keva Bain, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Friday.

The document urges member states to fully comply with the International Health Regulations, as well as "dedicate domestic investments and recurrent spending and public funding to health emergency preparedness in priority setting" and "improve governance and decision-making processes and enhance institutional and operational capacity and infrastructure for public health.

"

The resolution also calls on the member states, international and regional organizations to provide political, financial and technical support to boost health capacities of countries, particularly in poorer and vulnerable ones.