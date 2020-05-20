WHO Member States Show Willingness to Join Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Moscow

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has demonstrated the member states' readiness to jointly confront the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following the 73rd session of the WHA held from May 18-19

The WHA convened in a move to bring all countries aboard in their joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the meeting resulted in a resolution calling for solidarity and an intensified joint response to the pandemic with equal and fair access to COVID-19 treatments. The resolution also suggests an evaluation of the response to the disease.

"We note with satisfaction that during the session, WHO [the World Health Organization] member states showed solidarity and willingness to work together to combat the health crisis and its consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting resulted in a resolution, which was cosponsored by Russia and highlighted WHO's key role in preparing and coordinating a global response to the pandemic. The document also notes the need to strengthen the potential capacity of the organization and ensure its sustainable financing, the ministry said.

"We hope that the positive attitude and spirit of interaction demonstrated by the international community during the 73rd World Health Assembly will continue and lead the countries to unity in countering the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry stated.

In addition, Russia was unanimously elected to the WHO Executive board and supported the WHO's efforts to combat the pandemic during the assembly's session, as well as advocated for the depoliticized cooperation of countries in the interests of the global response to this common threat, the statement added.