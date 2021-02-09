A joint WHO and China expert mission investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan said on Tuesday it had not found the animal host responsible for transferring the virus to humans

Wuhan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A joint WHO and China expert mission investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan said on Tuesday it had not found the animal host responsible for transferring the virus to humans.

Transmission from animals was likely but so far "the reservoir hosts remain to be identified", said Liang Wannian, head of the China team, at a press conference.