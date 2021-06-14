UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Monitoring Reports Of Pfizer Vaccine's Possible Link To Heart Inflammation

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

WHO Monitoring Reports of Pfizer Vaccine's Possible Link to Heart Inflammation

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The World Health Organization said on Monday it was assessing reports of a higher than expected number of young people developing heart inflammation after a second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariangela Simao, the WHO's deputy chief for vaccines, told reporters at a briefing that the UN health agency was monitoring data on post-shot myocarditis through a global advisory group on vaccine safety.

"We are still collecting data, but it appears to come from the US and also there's some data available from Israel. We are still at the stage of investigating whether it is a signal related to the vaccine or part of the normal distribution in the population," she said.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, added that the known cases of post-vaccination heart inflammation in the US were "self-limiting and mild." He said they needed to be followed up to reassure people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Young Simao From

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

11 seconds ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

30 minutes ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

1 hour ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

1 hour ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.