ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The World Health Organization said on Monday it was assessing reports of a higher than expected number of young people developing heart inflammation after a second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariangela Simao, the WHO's deputy chief for vaccines, told reporters at a briefing that the UN health agency was monitoring data on post-shot myocarditis through a global advisory group on vaccine safety.

"We are still collecting data, but it appears to come from the US and also there's some data available from Israel. We are still at the stage of investigating whether it is a signal related to the vaccine or part of the normal distribution in the population," she said.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, added that the known cases of post-vaccination heart inflammation in the US were "self-limiting and mild." He said they needed to be followed up to reassure people.