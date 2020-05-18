WHO Must Be Steadfast in Response to COVID-19 - WHA President

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) must be steadfast in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and balance it with need to help ensure the survival of many people, Keva Bain, the 73th World Health Assembly President and Bahamas' ambassador to Geneva, said on Monday

"The role of the World Health Organization in this time of crisis reminds us that we live in an interdependent and interconnected world, where health and well-being are shaped by circumstances, decisions and events occurring in distant places. Bacterial threats travel almost as quickly and encumbered as email messages, Twitter and money flows. The World Health Organization must be steadfast in guiding the response to COVID-19 and the same time exact a balance with its mandate to meet the challenges that threaten the survival of many people, including those with chronic non-communicable diseases," Bain said.

The WHA president has expressed certainty that the world would overcome the current challenges.

"We will embrace new lifestyles that promote good health. We will repurpose and maximize our resources. We will establish a new balance between the economic, the physical and the psychological welfare of our citizens," Bain said.

The World Health Assembly is the main decision-making body of WHO. The current two-day assembly is being held online.