WHO Must Become More Transparent - US Health Secretary On COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:31 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) failed to obtain the necessary information on the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to become more transparent in the future, United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) failed to obtain the necessary information on the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to become more transparent in the future, United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar said Monday.

"We must be frank about one of the Primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control. There was a failure by this organization to obtain the information that the world needed and that failure cost many lives," Azar said at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

"WHO's operations must be transparent too, and we support an independent review of every aspect of WHO's response to the pandemic," Azar continued.

The US health secretary suggested that there must be a global effort to ensure that WHO adheres to its key mandate and that member states all comply with the International Health Regulations.

"In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state made a mockery of their transparency obligations with tremendous costs for the entire world. We saw that WHO failed at its core mission of information sharing and transparency, when member states do not act in good faith. This cannot ever happen again," Azar said.

The organization must "change and it must become far more transparent and far more accountable," the US health secretary said.

"Although we are all focused on the immediate response, we need more effective WHO right now to help win this fight and demonstrate to our citizens that we are working to prevent such catastrophes in the future," Azar said.

