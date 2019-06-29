UrduPoint.com
Who Needs The G20? Question Gets Louder In Osaka

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Donald Trump's go-it-alone approach and widening global differences on issues from trade to climate change are overwhelming the G20, analysts say, raising questions about whether the grouping still has a role to play in the world

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Donald Trump's go-it-alone approach and widening global differences on issues from trade to climate change are overwhelming the G20, analysts say, raising questions about whether the grouping still has a role to play in the world.

The bloc, which expanded out of the original G7 rich-country club, has faced criticism over the years for lacking a charter, a clear mandate, or enforcement power, and holding hugely expensive yet inconclusive summits while excluding most of the developing world.

But while pressure on the bloc previously came from anti-globalisation protesters, this weekend's summit in Osaka showed that the greatest challenges to its legitimacy may come from within.

Trump flew into Osaka after hurling new trade threats at G20 partners China and India.

Japan failed to achieve a top priority of the summit's host, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: forging a stronger, unanimous commitment to the Paris climate accords -- due to US resistance.

Russia's Vladimir Putin said in the summit run-up that the liberalism long championed by G20 heavyweights Europe and the US was "obsolete".

And the bloc looked powerless on the biggest issue faced in Osaka -- the US-China trade war, which was hashed out in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines.

"The G20 was created as a forum for cooperation and the question may well be: have we reached the point where it can no longer serve that purpose?" said Thomas A. Bernes, a fellow with Canada's Center for International Governance Innovation.

