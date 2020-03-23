WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wildlife Markets - US Congressman

The World Health Organization (WHO) must state unequivocally that the so-called "wet" markets in China and other nations created the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are likely to keep birthing deadly new microbes and future epidemics, ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul warned in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Monday

"As the global community continues to bear the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO must state unequivocally the public health risks resulting from these wet markets. I urge you to work with the PRC [People's Republic of China] and other countries with similar systems of trading and selling wildlife to end these practices for the health and protection of our communities," the letter read.

Wet markets in China and other countries mingle wild animals such as rats, bats, and racoon-like civet cats with ordinary produce such as chickens and pigs. Some scientists have claimed the coronavirus likely mutated in bats before jumping to humans in a wet market in Wuhan, China. However, others have disputed such claims.

McCaul also called on the WHO to work with countries to ensure the sanitization of such markets and take all other necessary actions to prevent future spillover events.

Wet markets have also been blamed for past disease outbreaks of new diseases such as SARS and bird flu.