UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Needs To Publicly Explain Health Risks Of Wildlife Markets - US Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:32 PM

WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wildlife Markets - US Congressman

The World Health Organization (WHO) must state unequivocally that the so-called "wet" markets in China and other nations created the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are likely to keep birthing deadly new microbes and future epidemics, ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul warned in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) must state unequivocally that the so-called "wet" markets in China and other nations created the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are likely to keep birthing deadly new microbes and future epidemics, ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul warned in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Monday.

"As the global community continues to bear the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO must state unequivocally the public health risks resulting from these wet markets. I urge you to work with the PRC [People's Republic of China] and other countries with similar systems of trading and selling wildlife to end these practices for the health and protection of our communities," the letter read.

Wet markets in China and other countries mingle wild animals such as rats, bats, and racoon-like civet cats with ordinary produce such as chickens and pigs. Some scientists have claimed the coronavirus likely mutated in bats before jumping to humans in a wet market in Wuhan, China. However, others have disputed such claims.

McCaul also called on the WHO to work with countries to ensure the sanitization of such markets and take all other necessary actions to prevent future spillover events.

Wet markets have also been blamed for past disease outbreaks of new diseases such as SARS and bird flu.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, d ..

1 minute ago

Pentagon Has 249 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Among ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani peacekeepers in Darfur & Congo gear up t ..

1 minute ago

All parties must come on one page to deal with cor ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner hosts flag on Pakistan Day in ..

10 minutes ago

AJK announces lockdown for three weeks to contain ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.