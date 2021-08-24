WHO Negotiating With Taliban Over Future of Health Mission

UrduPoint.com

Tue 24th August 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) is engaged in negotiations with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) over the future of the health mission, and the Taliban authorities made it clear that they want the mission to stay, WHO Regional Emergency Director Richard Brennan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is engaged in negotiations with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) over the future of the health mission, and the Taliban authorities made it clear that they want the mission to stay, WHO Regional Emergency Director Richard Brennan said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations are going on at various levels, including high political levels, with senior UN officials leading those discussions with the political entities amongst the Taliban authorities ... The Taliban authorities have made it clear that they want the United Nations to stay, that they want a continuity of health services, and they've encouraged health workers to remain at their posts," Brennan said at a briefing.

The WHO official also announced that since the security situation in Afghanistan is stabilizing, the UN is committed to scale its operations back up.

"You've heard that there's been a scaling back of staff, a number of United Nations, including WHO, staff, have been evacuated, but more importantly, you've heard about the commitment to stay and deliver ... Now that the security situation is stabilizing a bit, we're absolutely committed to scaling up again," Brennan noted.

