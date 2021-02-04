WHO Negotiating With Vaccine Producers, Including Russian, on Deliveries to Poor Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is negotiating with various manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, including Russian ones, to provide drugs to countries in need, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"There are simply not enough doses for all countries, and it is very important not to leave those who cannot buy the vaccine. So yes, the WHO is very actively involved, negotiations are underway with all countries, at the highest level, we also expect support from Russia and other countries to provide the vaccine to everyone in need," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.