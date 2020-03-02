WHO Not Aware of Any COVID-19 Cases in North Korea, Maintains Contact With Country

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains contact with North Korea's health authorities and has sent diagnostics supplies there amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but is not aware of any COVID-19 cases there, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains contact with North Korea's health authorities and has sent diagnostics supplies there amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but is not aware of any COVID-19 cases there, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"We are in touch with the health authorities in North Korea, with our office there, and have held multiple meetings here, in Geneva, with representatives of North Korea. We've sent equipment, supplies and diagnostic equipment to the North ... And we know that DPRK has stepped up its preparedness procedures, we are not aware of any cases there right now ... And we are certainly ready to both strengthen our country office and send teams as needed. And I know that North Korea is also in contact with South and also in contact with Chinese colleagues and officials," Ryan said at a briefing.