WHO Not Designating COVID-19 As Public Health Emergency Of Int'l Concern Anymore - Head

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WHO Not Designating COVID-19 as Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern Anymore - Head

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider COVID-19 a pandemic anymore, the director-general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice.

It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency," the WHO head told a briefing.

The official emphasized that COVID-19 still poses a threat to the health of the human population.

At least 20 million people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, WHO head said.

"Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher - at least 20 million," Ghebreyesus said.

