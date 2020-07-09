UrduPoint.com
WHO Not Ruling Out Aerosol Transmission Of COVID-19 In Indoor Settings, Urges More Studies

Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) updated on Thursday its data on COVID-19 transmission, saying it does not rule out aerosol transmission in indoor settings, such as offices or restaurants, and urging more studies.

Earlier this week, over 200 scientists called on the WHO to acknowledge that the virus could be spread in the air, citing relevant studies and noting that this could call for some new measures. The WHO, which previously said that airborne transmission was only possible during high-risk medical procedures, later said it was aware of the scientists' concerns and was reviewing the report with technical experts.

"There have been reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in some closed settings, such as restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship or places of work where people may be shouting, talking, or singing. In these outbreaks, aerosol transmission, particularly in these indoor locations where there are crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected persons spend long periods of time with others, cannot be ruled out. More studies are urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19," the WHO said at a scientific briefing on COVID-19 transmission.

