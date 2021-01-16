UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Not Ruling Out Introduction Of Immunization Passports For Travel If Situation Changes

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

WHO Not Ruling Out Introduction of Immunization Passports for Travel If Situation Changes

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not rule out introduction of immunization passports for international travel if the situation with COVID-19 changes, Michael Ryan, director of the WHO health emergencies program, said on Friday.

"If you look at the recommendation made by the committee on vaccination for travelers, it says "at the present time." ... Not because that won't be a good idea in the future, but because we are lacking critical evidence regarding whether or not persons who are vaccinated could continue to transmit disease, and whether they can get sick again.

... Nobody in the world, beyond health workers and very vulnerable people have access to vaccines," Ryan said at a briefing.

He stressed that the emergency committee, therefore, does not currently consider it necessary to introduce additional barriers to the movement of people, at least until more data and more vaccines become available.

"That will change over time, and there may be different reasons in the future to do this [to introduce immunization passports]," the expert added.

Related Topics

World May

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

45 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

34 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

20 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

20 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.