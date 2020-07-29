WHO Official Calls 2nd COVID Wave Merely Natural Relapse After Countries Lift Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The narrative of the second coronavirus wave describes merely the re-emergence of the virus as a result of governments easing off the restrictions, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Wednesday.

"I would say that there is no second wave as such. What we have seen is the virus naturally re-emerging when we take pressure off," Ryan told a virtual Q&A session on social media.