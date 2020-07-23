UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Calls Night Clubs 'Hot Spots' of COVID-19, Refutes Total Closures as Solution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Night clubs are currently the main breeding ground of the coronavirus infection, but closing them all indiscriminately is not the right solution, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"I do not think we have talked so much about night clubs in recent days and in recent weeks, because these tend to be the hot spots right now. But I think having a blanket of closing all nightclubs is not the solution either," van Kerkhove said at a virtual briefing.

The WHO official suggested to instead use data-driven approach that will be more specific in terms of identifying the worst hotbeds at each given moment and then limiting temporary closures to that area.

At the same time, Van Kerkhove emphasized that keeping public spaces safe is also part of responsibility of customers.

"You have a choice yourself to make and say 'do I do this, do I go to this.' ... We need to make perhaps make some sacrifices ourselves so that essential workers and frontline workers, who are putting themselves at risk every day to keep businesses going, to serve us food, for health care workers, who are out there, who are caring for patients, they need to go to work and they choose to go to work proudly," the health official said.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15 million cases of the infection have been confirmed worldwide and more than 620,000 people have died from the coronavirus-related complications, according to the latest WHO figures.

