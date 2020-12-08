WHO Official Calls US' High COVID-19 Death Rate 'Shocking' Amid Good Health System

The fact that one to two coronavirus-positive patients die every minute in the United States despite quality health system is "shocking," Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The fact that one to two coronavirus-positive patients die every minute in the United States despite quality health system is "shocking," Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"The epidemic in the US is punishing. It is widespread.

It is quite frankly shocking just to see one to two persons a minute die in the US, a country with a wonderful, strong health system, amazing technological capacities," Ryan said at a WHO briefing.

The US has the highest COVID-19 case count in the world, with more than 14.7 million confirmed cases, including over 282,000 fatalities and more than 5.6 million recoveries.

The country has been registering over 200,000 new cases per day on average in early December.