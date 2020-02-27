UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Comments On COVID-19 High Death Rate In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:35 PM

WHO Official Comments on COVID-19 High Death Rate in Iran

A COVID-19 high death rate in Iran could be explained by the disease coming into the country "unseen and undetected," WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A COVID-19 high death rate in Iran could be explained by the disease coming into the country "unseen and undetected," WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday.

According to statistics from online medical community portal DXY, Iran has a roughly 10 percent death rate, with 26 deaths out of the total of the 245 infection cases in the country so far. Meanwhile, China has more cases than any other country, with a cumulative total of 78,631, but the death rate there is some 3.4 percent.

"There are a number of factors that could explain that [the higher death rate in Iran in comparison with other countries].

The most likely factor is that, obviously, this disease came unseen and undetected into Iran, so the extent of infection may be broader than what we may be seeing," Ryan told a daily press briefing.

He noted that in many epidemics only severe cases are visible in the beginning, and "as you do more surveillance and you find more mild cases."

"Iran has dealt with many emergencies in the past ... I don't suspect it has anything to do with the clinical care. I suspect this is more to do with surveillance and detection of cases at this point. We would expect as surveillance steps up in Iran that more cases are identified in the milder range," Ryan said.

