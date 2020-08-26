It is possible that people might start to contract the coronavirus repeatedly, but it does not mean that the vaccine will not work, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) It is possible that people might start to contract the coronavirus repeatedly, but it does not mean that the vaccine will not work, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday.

"It doesn't change what we are doing for the vaccines.

That's the other question - people think it means a vaccine won't work. It's not what this means. We're still developing vaccines, and there's an incredible progress being made on this," Van Kerkhove told a virtual briefing. "Yes, it's possible that we could start to see reinfection but we have the tools in place that can prevent people from getting infected."