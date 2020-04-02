WHO Official Refutes Rumors Ginger Can Cure Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The World Health Organization health emergencies programme executive director, Mike Ryan, said Wednesday that medicinal foods like ginger were good for general health but had no proven ability to cure the new coronavirus disease.

"Anything that makes one feel better... that's not dangerous, certainly has a positive impact on your health.

But it is a different thing to say that something is effective in treating the disease. At this moment there is no therapy that has been proven to be effective," he said.

Tests of many different compounds are underway around the world to see if they can help in the battle against the virus, Ryan added. Meanwhile, the general public is advised to use their favorite remedies ” be it ginger, honey, lemon or herbal tea ” to support themselves through the illness.