WHO Official Says Children Can Also Contract COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

Children are also able to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and especially those more vulnerable can experience severe symptoms, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said at a press conference on Friday

Reports have suggested that children in China, which has the biggest share of the world's coronavirus patients, have displayed milder symptoms upon contracting the disease, which mainly include fever, runny nose and cough.

"We have an assumption that children are may be getting infected [with the virus] or having mild infections. I, personally, have experience in the past influence epidemics among children with low nutrition, children in ...[refugee camps] and their mortality can be much higher, they are much more vulnerable," Ryan said at a press conference.

As of Friday, the number of those infected with the virus globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 55,400 people have recovered.

