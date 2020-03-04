UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Says COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine Likely To Increase

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

WHO Official Says COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Likely to Increase

The World Health Organization (WHO) office representative in Kiev, Jarno Habicht, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine would most likely grow

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) office representative in Kiev, Jarno Habicht, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine would most likely grow.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry announced the country's first case of coronavirus infection in a man who had returned from Italy.

"Most probably we will see more [coronavirus] cases in Ukraine, also the healthcare sector constantly will get prepared, and what is [the] important message is that as the health reforms continue, we are getting the hospitals better and modern and the emergency gear better, then it is easier also to respond to the outbreaks as we have with COVID-19," Habicht said, adding that the first case in Ukraine was something that was to be expected.

The WHO official also noted that as of Wednesday morning, European countries confirmed 3,365 COVID-19 infection cases, of which 88 percent were registered last week alone.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Italy, which is facing the biggest outbreak in Europe, has increased by nearly 500 to 2,505, with the death toll reaching 79.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 93,000 people, of whom nearly 3,200 have died and over 50,000 have recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe Died Man Kiev Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

33 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

46 minutes ago

Swat Expressway Phase-I to be opened by June this ..

3 seconds ago

Senate body recommends to fix wheat support price ..

5 seconds ago

PTI leadership discusses issues related to party o ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.