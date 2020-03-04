WHO Official Says COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Likely to Increase

The World Health Organization (WHO) office representative in Kiev, Jarno Habicht, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine would most likely grow

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) office representative in Kiev, Jarno Habicht, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine would most likely grow.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry announced the country's first case of coronavirus infection in a man who had returned from Italy.

"Most probably we will see more [coronavirus] cases in Ukraine, also the healthcare sector constantly will get prepared, and what is [the] important message is that as the health reforms continue, we are getting the hospitals better and modern and the emergency gear better, then it is easier also to respond to the outbreaks as we have with COVID-19," Habicht said, adding that the first case in Ukraine was something that was to be expected.

The WHO official also noted that as of Wednesday morning, European countries confirmed 3,365 COVID-19 infection cases, of which 88 percent were registered last week alone.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Italy, which is facing the biggest outbreak in Europe, has increased by nearly 500 to 2,505, with the death toll reaching 79.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 93,000 people, of whom nearly 3,200 have died and over 50,000 have recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.