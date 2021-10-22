WHO Official Says Getting COVID-19, Flu Vaccine Shots at Same Time Safe

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:28 PM

Studies prove that simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza is safe, the head of the Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases Department at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday

"So is it safe to administer a flu vaccine and COVID-19 at the same time? Yes, we now have a few studies that showed it is safe to have both vaccines at the same time," Sylvie Briand said in the Science in 5 episode of the WHO videos devoted to coronavirus.

Briand noted that it is vital to have a prior consultation with a doctor.

The WHO official also added that both COVID-19 and flu show the same symptoms, such as high temperature, headache, muscle ache, sneezing, and coughing. But COVID-19 can also spark anosmia and ageusia, which are the inability to smell and to taste, respectively. Young people are particularly likely to experience those specific COVID-19 symptoms, according to Briand.

