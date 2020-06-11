WHO Official Says Important for Russia to Review COVID Death Certification

It will be important for Russia to verify coronavirus death certification practices to ensure that everything has been logged properly, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday, when asked to comment on the COVID-19 fatality numbers in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) It will be important for Russia to verify coronavirus death certification practices to ensure that everything has been logged properly, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday, when asked to comment on the COVID-19 fatality numbers in Russia.

"The low death rate [in Russia is] difficult to understand in the context of the population and the health systems across the European region being quite similar in terms of their sophistication and availability. The age profile of people in the Russian Federation is not greatly different to that of other nations, neither is the profile of people with underlining conditions," Ryan told a press conference.

"But it certainly is possible that it is the way in which physicians are codifying or classifying deaths.

I don't think that's been done in any negative way, not in a systematic fashion. But it certainly is unusual that the numbers of deaths in relation to the number of confirmed cases is very low. But again, in the Russian Federation they have been doing a lot of testing ... It will be important that the Russian authorities review the way in which death certification is done to reassure themselves they are accurately certifying deaths in the appropriate way," the WHO official said.

According to the latest official data, Russia has so far recorded 493,657 coronavirus cases, 6,358 fatalities and 252, 783 recoveries. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has recorded 290,581 cases so far, including 40,968 fatalities, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University. India has recorded 280,067 coronavirus cases and 7,797 fatalities.