WHO Official Says Impossible To Predict How Next COVID Wave Affects Any Particular Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

It is hard to predict how the next wave of the coronavirus may affect any one country, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) It is hard to predict how the next wave of the coronavirus may affect any one country, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

"We've seen countries do okay in the first wave and many countries may have just received a glancing blow - we don't know to what extent in some cases countries got it right and in other cases countries were just a little bit luckier than others.

But what we're seeing now is the second wave. If you look at Asia, South Asia and South East Asia, we're seeing countries that were little affected in the first wave being more affected now. And, again, in Africa, we're seeing some countries that had very few cases in the first way seeing more activity now than they saw before," Ryan told a virtual press conference.

"So therefore, it's really, really hard to predict what the next wave holds for any country," the official added.

