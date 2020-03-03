UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Says Iran Close To Passing Critical Point In Containing Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:47 PM

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical Point in Containing Coronavirus

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on Tuesday that Iran, one of the most heavily-hit countries with over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, was at the stage where it could now pass the turning point and contain the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on Tuesday that Iran, one of the most heavily-hit countries with over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, was at the stage where it could now pass the turning point and contain the virus.

"Things tend to look worse before they get better because you have to find your problem, you have to recognize your problem and then deal with your problem. So, the increase in cases in Iran over the last couple of days, the large increases are actually reflecting a more aggressive approach to surveillance and case detection and we hope represent a point at which we working with them can turn a corner," Ryan said at a regular press conference.

The WHO official added that COVID-19 was now established in Iran and rooting it out would be difficult but not impossible.

To date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 92,000 people, with more than 3,100 people dead and over 48,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.

Related Topics

Dead World Iran Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

51 minutes ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

3 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

4 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

4 minutes ago

Measures to reduce motorbike fatalities to be test ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.