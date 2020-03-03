WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical Point in Containing Coronavirus

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on Tuesday that Iran, one of the most heavily-hit countries with over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, was at the stage where it could now pass the turning point and contain the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on Tuesday that Iran, one of the most heavily-hit countries with over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, was at the stage where it could now pass the turning point and contain the virus.

"Things tend to look worse before they get better because you have to find your problem, you have to recognize your problem and then deal with your problem. So, the increase in cases in Iran over the last couple of days, the large increases are actually reflecting a more aggressive approach to surveillance and case detection and we hope represent a point at which we working with them can turn a corner," Ryan said at a regular press conference.

The WHO official added that COVID-19 was now established in Iran and rooting it out would be difficult but not impossible.

To date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 92,000 people, with more than 3,100 people dead and over 48,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.