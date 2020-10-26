UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Says Nationwide Lockdowns Can Be Avoided If 'Everyone Plays Their Part'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

WHO Official Says Nationwide Lockdowns Can Be Avoided If 'Everyone Plays Their Part'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Avoiding repeated nationwide lockdowns is possible, but conditional on a concerted effort by governments and citizens to abide by proven prevention techniques, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday.

"We need everyone to contribute. We can avoid national lockdowns.

We can avoid massive restrictive movements if everyone plays their part," van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing, stressing that it would require personal "sacrifices" from individuals.

Governments, on their part, are now equipped with tools, such as ample testing and "finding suspect cases," which could enable them not to lock down entire countries again, like it was the case in the spring, the WHO official said.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, there have been almost 43 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 1.1 million deaths.

Related Topics

World Van Lead March From Million

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

1 hour ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.