WHO Official Says Santa Claus 'Immune' From COVID-19, Can Complete Christmas Deliveries

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Santa Claus, the legendary Christmas figure, is "immune" from COVID-19 and will have no problem delivering presents to children across the world this year, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 technical lead, said on Monday.

"I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age and he is of one of the older age groups. But I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus and we had a brief chat with him, and he's doing very well, Mrs. Claus is doing very well, and they're very busy right now," Van Kerkhove said at a WHO virtual press briefing in response to a journalist's question.

Countries across the world have relaxed quarantine rules to allow Santa Claus to enter and deliver presents to children, the WHO official added.

"We have heard from a number of leaders across the world who have told us that they have relaxed the quarantine measures for Santa to enter the airspace. So, he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children," Van Kerkhove stated.

According to legend, Santa Claus delivers presents to children at Christmas across the world on a flying sleigh pulled by reindeer. Many Christian denominations celebrate Christmas Day on December 25.

