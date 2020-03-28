UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Says Syria Has Enough Capacity To Detect, Diagnose COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

WHO Official Says Syria Has Enough Capacity to Detect, Diagnose COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The collaboration between the World Health Organization and the Syrian Health Ministry has brought about a response capacity sufficient to effectively detect and manage the spread of the coronavirus in the middle Eastern country, WHO representative in Syria Nima Saeed Abid told Sputnik.

Asked to assess the COVID-19 situation in Syria and the response measures by the Syrian government, Abid said that "the Syrian Health Ministry has taken necessary measures to fight the disease."

"At the moment, the central public health laboratory has sufficient capacity to detect and diagnose the virus. In cooperation with the WHO, health staff working in the laboratory have been trained to work with the special technical equipment that performs analysis to detect the virus, deliver samples, conduct laboratory tests, as well as follow up personal protection measures during the laboratory examination process," the WHO representative continued.

Abid said that the Syrian health ministry had also provided support aimed at ensuring that health personnel is ready to follow up on confirmed COVID-19 cases and place them under treatment.

With regard to the situation in parts of Syria that are currently under the militants' control, Abid said the WHO office in Turkey's Gaziantep was responsible for patrolling these areas and providing information on the matter.

Syria has so far reported five COVID-19 cases, which makes it one of the world's and Middle East's least affected countries.

