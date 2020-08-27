UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Says Trying To Reach COVID Herd Immunity Naturally 'Dangerous'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:24 PM

WHO Official Says Trying to Reach COVID Herd Immunity Naturally 'Dangerous'

Attempts to reach herd immunity naturally would be dangerous and fraught with scores of deaths, while vaccination is a safer and more effective path, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Attempts to reach herd immunity naturally would be dangerous and fraught with scores of deaths, while vaccination is a safer and more effective path, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"What we are working towards ... is to have a safe and effective vaccine that can provide protection to a large proportion of the population so the virus doesn't have an opportunity to transmit. But trying to reach herd immunity naturally would be very dangerous because a lot of people would die," van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing.

At least two-thirds of a population needs to develop the immunity for it to matter, and that, in turn, needs the vaccine to happen safely and effectively, according to the health official.

"You would need probably about 65 to 70 - in that range - percent of the population to have protected immunity. So to get to that level across the world, across all populations, urban and rural, and age groups, one can do it more safely and efficiently through a vaccine," van Kerkhove said.

Related Topics

World Immunity Van Lead All

Recent Stories

Canada's Top Diplomat Tells Lebanese President 'Th ..

10 seconds ago

Group of Journalists Covering Protests Taken to Mi ..

1 minute ago

Police arrests PO involved in murdering four perso ..

1 minute ago

Trial next year for French ex-PM Balladur over cam ..

1 minute ago

Perez shrugs off Vettel link, say's he'll stay at ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Jamil Ahmed posted as AIGP Hyderabad region

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.