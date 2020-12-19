UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Says Vital To Control COVID-19 Now To Prevent New Variants Developing

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:16 AM

WHO Official Says Vital to Control COVID-19 Now to Prevent New Variants Developing

Countries must take steps to control the spread of COVID-19 at this present time to prevent the virus from having further opportunities to mutate following the recent discoveries of new variants of the disease in Denmark, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 technical lead, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Countries must take steps to control the spread of COVID-19 at this present time to prevent the virus from having further opportunities to mutate following the recent discoveries of new variants of the disease in Denmark, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 technical lead, said Friday.

"The more opportunities this virus has to spread, the more opportunities this virus has to change, so it is really important that we do everything that we can to minimize the spread now with the tools we have. We can't emphasize that enough," Van Kerkhove said at a WHO virtual press briefing.

In November, public health officials in Denmark were alerted to the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 linked to mink farms.

One month later, a new strain of the disease was reported in roughly 1,000 individuals in southern England, and as recently as Friday afternoon, health officials in South Africa confirmed that they had found a new variant.

"So we thank our colleagues in South Africa, as well as colleagues in the UK and Denmark, who alerted us to mutations that they've identified and who are carrying out the scientific studies to help us understand the implications of these," Van Kerkhove added.

WHO officials, including Van Kerkhove, said at a press briefing this past Monday that there was no evidence at present to suggest that the discovery and spread of new COVID-19 variants would impact the safety or efficacy of vaccines against the disease already being rolled out.

