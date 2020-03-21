UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Stresses Need To Be 'Very Careful' With COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Official Stresses Need to Be 'Very Careful' With COVID-19 Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) It is necessary to be "very, very" careful with vaccines against COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO) Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Friday, stressing that a product expected to be injected in most of the people living in the world should no way be bad.

"There's only one thing more dangerous than a bad virus and that's a bad vaccine. So we have to be very, very careful in developing any product that we are going to inject into potentially most of the world's population," Ryan told a virtual press conference.

While lauding the fact that first clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines have begun mere weeks after the beginning of the outbreak of a completely new disease, the WHO official noted that there were still challenges ahead.

"Even if we get a vaccine that is effective, we have to have that vaccine available for everybody.

There has to be fair and equitable access to this vaccine ” not just for ethics reasons, but because the world will not be protected until everyone is protected," Ryan stressed.

Apart from scaling up the production and distribution of a potential vaccine to the population, it is also necessary to convince people to take it, according to the official.

"Because you have all seen, over the last few years, the lack, the loss of confidence in vaccines. It is one thing having this vaccine, but people need to avail of that vaccine. So there is a lot of work to do," Ryan said.

More than 265,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has exceeded 11,000. More than 87,000 people have recovered.

