UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Stresses Need To Protect Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

WHO Official Stresses Need to Protect Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, stressed on Monday the importance of protecting children amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that some of them had already died from the infection.

"We do know that children tend to have more mild infection, to have more mild disease, but we have seen children die from this infection. So we can't say universally that it's mild on children. So it is important that we protect children as a vulnerable population," van Kerkhove said at a virtual WHO press conference.

She added that the extent of a sub-clinical or a asymptomatic infection in children remained unknown yet.

The WHO official emphasized that, even though children seemed to be infected at a lower rate than adults, they were still susceptible to the infection.

"From the evidence that we are seeing, we are not seeing transmission in settings like schools, where we would worry about amplification of transmission. In many countries, schools have closed so that is an important thing to take into consideration," van Kerkhove said.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan expressed concerns, earlier in March, over the vulnerability of children with low nutrition and children living in refugee camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Died Van Lead March From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

48 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

1 hour ago

US to Buy 75Mln Barrels of Oil to Support Falling ..

2 minutes ago

F-35 Jet's Automatic Logistics System Still Crippl ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Imposes Entry Restrictions on Belarusians S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.