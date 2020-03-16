WHO Official Stresses Need to Protect Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, stressed on Monday the importance of protecting children amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that some of them had already died from the infection.

"We do know that children tend to have more mild infection, to have more mild disease, but we have seen children die from this infection. So we can't say universally that it's mild on children. So it is important that we protect children as a vulnerable population," van Kerkhove said at a virtual WHO press conference.

She added that the extent of a sub-clinical or a asymptomatic infection in children remained unknown yet.

The WHO official emphasized that, even though children seemed to be infected at a lower rate than adults, they were still susceptible to the infection.

"From the evidence that we are seeing, we are not seeing transmission in settings like schools, where we would worry about amplification of transmission. In many countries, schools have closed so that is an important thing to take into consideration," van Kerkhove said.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan expressed concerns, earlier in March, over the vulnerability of children with low nutrition and children living in refugee camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.