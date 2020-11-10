UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Urges E.Mediterranean States To Improve Post-COVID-19 National Action Plans

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

WHO Official Urges E.Mediterranean States to Improve Post-COVID-19 National Action Plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region should review their national action plans for healthcare improvement by leveraging lessons learned during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday.

"Of course, COVID-19 has demonstrated large gaps in our preparedness. While 18 out of 22 member states across the region have undertaken national action plans for health security, there has been limited progress on their implementation. We are encouraging a review of all national action plans for health security informed by lessons learned from COVID-19 and calling for heads of governments and ministers of finance to invest more in health security and emergency management," Al-Mandhari said at a session of the 73d World Health Assembly.

According to the official, the Eastern Mediterranean is among the most emergency-prone regions, with threats emanating from military conflicts, natural disasters, disease outbreaks and technological disasters.

Judging from the latest WHO data on global COVID-19 dynamics, the Eastern Mediterranean is affected relatively less than the Americas, Europe and South-East Asia. It still has a cumulative total of over 3.3 million confirmed cases and over 85,000 deaths, which is more than in Africa and Western Pacific.

