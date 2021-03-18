UrduPoint.com
WHO Official Urges Int'l Community To Maintain Confidence In AstraZeneca Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge has called on the international community to not lose confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine since the company is making a big contribution to the COVAX facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge has called on the international community to not lose confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine since the company is making a big contribution to the COVAX facility.

The remark came as a growing number of countries are paused administering the vaccine over reports of severe post-inoculation side effects, particularly the development of blood clots.

"We need to keep the confidence. If it's lost we need to restore it, particularly for AstraZeneca, which is the big supplier to the COVAX facility, which is the only facility which is really looking at equitable access," Kluge said at a briefing.

Since last week, the European Medicines Agency has been investigating reports of blood clotting in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite a number of EU countries halting the use of the vaccine, the WHO reiterated on Wednesday that it still recommends AstraZeneca for inoculations, believing that the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks.

