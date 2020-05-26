UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Warns Against Reopening African Nations Unable To Duly Test, Treat Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

WHO Official Warns Against Reopening African Nations Unable to Duly Test, Treat Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions should be carried out carefully and only in those African countries whose health care system is prepared to properly cope with a potential influx of patients, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

"The question is what countries did during this [lockdown] period: were they in a position to increase the capacity for detection, capacity for management of sick people and capacity to increase knowledge about preventive measures that need to be in place? If this scale-up has been made then they can confidentially ease the lockdown. But our advice is to do it step by step so that at least you test the system before opening it widely. This is the condition," Yao said.

According to the WHO official, one scenario that Africa feared was that of Italy, Spain and France, where the influx of infected patients was more than their health care systems were able to cope with, and another one to fear should be that of South Korea and Germany, where the epidemic retreated but then came back after the abatement of control measures.

"So you need to ensure strong capacity before opening up," Yao argued, adding that the mismanagement of de-confinement can lead to an "explosive" post-lockdown situation.

The official further cited a report published earlier this month by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, warning that more than 200 million people in Africa are at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease in the next year and the number of coronavirus-related deaths can reach up to 150,000 if no immediate action is taken.

According to the latest WHO situation report, Africa cumulatively accounts for a little more than 80,000 cases of more than 5.3 million cases detected totally.

Related Topics

Africa France Germany Lead Spain Italy South Korea Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.