WHO Officials To Meet European Health Ministers Next Week, To Discuss Easing Of Lockdowns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

WHO Officials to Meet European Health Ministers Next Week, to Discuss Easing of Lockdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office plans to hold a meeting with health ministers across Europe the next week and to discuss experiences of their respective countries in easing coronavirus-related quarantine measures, WHO Regional Director Hans Henri P. Kluge said on Thursday.

"This is far too early to give any concluding comments [on the impact of lockdown easing]. In fact, we do plan a meeting with the ministers of health next week, which for many countries will then be about two weeks [since starting easing of restrictions], to share the early experiences, hence the importance for the real-time sharing of experiences and what is happening," Kluge said during a briefing.

Europe was named as an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic by the WHO in March, but some countries, including Italy, Spain and France, have started to report a decline in the number of cases, which prompted them to begin a gradual process of lifting COVID-19 response measures.

