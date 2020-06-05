WHO on June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow: Russia Has to Prioritize Safety Measures

Although Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau, it is necessary to observe safety measures when planning public events, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said on Friday, commenting on the Victory Parade, which Moscow is set to host on June 24

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Although Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau, it is necessary to observe safety measures when planning public events, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said on Friday, commenting on the Victory Parade, which Moscow is set to host on June 24.

The military parade, celebrating the anniversary of World War II victory, is held annually on May 9. This year's edition, marking the 75th anniversary, was postponed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russia is at the moment showing a plateau ... However, it has a high number of cases ... Of course, it's important to take all the measures ... Russia is doing a lot of testing, which is great, and that's one of the reasons, of course, they're finding a lot of cases," Harris said at a briefing.

The WHO spokeswoman mentioned social distancing among key measures to prevent the spreading of the virus.

"When anybody plans a mass gathering, we do not say you can't have a mass gathering. We say do a risk assessment, work out what you can do safely, to prevent transmission," Harris said, when asked if the WHO believes Moscow may lift restrictions by June 24 for holding the parade.

Russia has registered almost 450,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which the country's capital accounts for over 191,000. The self-isolation regime in Moscow has been extended through June 14, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expected to make announcement on gradual restrictions removal early next week.