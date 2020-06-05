UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO On June 24 Victory Parade In Moscow: Russia Has To Prioritize Safety Measures

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

WHO on June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow: Russia Has to Prioritize Safety Measures

Although Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau, it is necessary to observe safety measures when planning public events, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said on Friday, commenting on the Victory Parade, which Moscow is set to host on June 24

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Although Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau, it is necessary to observe safety measures when planning public events, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said on Friday, commenting on the Victory Parade, which Moscow is set to host on June 24.

The military parade, celebrating the anniversary of World War II victory, is held annually on May 9. This year's edition, marking the 75th anniversary, was postponed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russia is at the moment showing a plateau ... However, it has a high number of cases ... Of course, it's important to take all the measures ... Russia is doing a lot of testing, which is great, and that's one of the reasons, of course, they're finding a lot of cases," Harris said at a briefing.

The WHO spokeswoman mentioned social distancing among key measures to prevent the spreading of the virus.

"When anybody plans a mass gathering, we do not say you can't have a mass gathering. We say do a risk assessment, work out what you can do safely, to prevent transmission," Harris said, when asked if the WHO believes Moscow may lift restrictions by June 24 for holding the parade.

Russia has registered almost 450,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which the country's capital accounts for over 191,000. The self-isolation regime in Moscow has been extended through June 14, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expected to make announcement on gradual restrictions removal early next week.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia May June World War All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela ..

3 minutes ago

UK's MI5 Considers Theory of COVID-19 Originating ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 05 June 2020

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against transporters for not following S ..

8 minutes ago

French President Once Again Urges Iran to Release ..

8 minutes ago

Govt's priority to keep flour prices stable: Aleem ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.