WHO on Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19: Important to Stick to Guidelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) considers reports of a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 "great news," but it is important to go through all stages of the research and trials, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said Tuesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Monday it was expecting Russia's first vaccine against COVID-19 to be registered within 10 days. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the same day that volunteers for its vaccine, developed jointly with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, demonstrated immune response without any side effects.

"Any vaccine.

..(or medicine) for this purpose should be, of course, going through all the various trials and tests before being licenced for roll-out," Lindmeier said as quoted by the Telegraph newspaper.

Lindmeier remarked that there were "established practices" and guidelines. Individual researching saying they have found a solution is "as such, great news," Lindmeier said. The WHO spokesman added, however, that "between finding or having a clue of maybe having a vaccine that works, and having gone through all the stages, is a big difference."

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the country was planning to begin mass vaccination in October.