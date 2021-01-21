UrduPoint.com
WHO On US Return To Organization: Good Day For WHO, Good Day For Global Health

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

WHO on US Return to Organization: Good Day for WHO, Good Day for Global Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom on Thursday welcomed Washington's return to the organization.

On his first day in office, US President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor's decision to withdraw from the WHO.

"This is a good day for WHO, and a good day for global health. I send my deep thanks and warm congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris, and to the American people," Tedros said as quoted in the organization's press release.

