WHO Open to Use of Madagascar Herbal Medicine for COVID-19 Treatment, But Suggests Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is not discouraging the use of a herbal tonic used in Madagascar for the COVID-19 treatment but advising for it to be tested, Regional Director of the WHO Office for Africa, Rebecca Moeti, said, when asked about the medicine.

Earlier this week, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina slammed, in an interview with French media, criticism of the medicine, claiming that it showed the West's condescending attitude toward Africa. His comments came after WHO's warnings that the herbal tonic had not been clinically tested.

"We are not at all discouraging the use of a product, but we would like to advise that it be tested out, so that when we celebrate the discovery of this treatment in Africa, it is on the basis of some evidence which can be shared with people in Africa and all over the world," Moeti said.

WHO has launched a dialogue with the government of Madagascar and is hoping to find out how they can collaborate on the testing of the product, she added.

Moeti has remarked that WHO has long worked with traditional medicine in Africa and has tried to find place for it within the public health systems.