WHO Oversight Committee Suggests Emergencies Programme Budget Review Amid Frequent Crises

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:17 PM

WHO Oversight Committee Suggests Emergencies Programme Budget Review Amid Frequent Crises

The Health Emergencies Programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) needs its budget reviewed, given the "scale and frequency" of health crises, Dr. Felicity Harvey, the chair of the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for fhe Emergencies Programme, said Monday

The Health Emergencies Programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) needs its budget reviewed, given the "scale and frequency" of health crises, Dr. Felicity Harvey, the chair of the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for fhe Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

"Given the scale and frequency of health crises and protracted crises and at the same time a need to coordinate a global response to pandemics, the IOC recommends the budget of the WHE program should be reviewed accordingly," Harvey said.

More Stories From World

