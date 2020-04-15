UrduPoint.com
WHO Pandemic Performance Will Be Reviewed 'in Due Course': Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:16 PM

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course", following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course", following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency.

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

