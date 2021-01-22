WHO Panel Rules Out Pfizer Vaccine Role in Elderly Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The World Health Organization's (WHO) drug safety panel said Friday there was no evidence to suggest that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had contributed to deaths in frail elderly patients, after such cases were reported in some countries.

The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety met by video with experts from the EU medicines regulator and the UN center for drug monitoring to review deaths reported in Europe and elsewhere following vaccination with the anti-coronavirus drug developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"The available information does not confirm a contributory role for the vaccine in the reported fatal events.

In view of this, the committee considers that the benefit-risk balance... remains favourable in the elderly, and does not suggest any revision," a statement read.

The panel said reports did not suggest any "unexpected or untoward" rise in deaths in frail senior citizens or any unusual adverse events. Norwegian experts said earlier that side effects, such as fever, nausea and diarrhea, might have played a role in the recent deaths of 23 frail elderly people in the country.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the WHO for emergency use so far.