- WHO, Partners to Get 120Mln Rapid COVID Tests for Low-to-Middle-Income Countries - Tedros
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:12 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners will result in 120 million rapid coronavirus tests made available for low- and middle-income countries , WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.
"Last week, we reached an important milestone, in which WHO issued the first emergency use listing for a quality antigen` based rapid diagnostic test and we expect other rapid tests to follow. I am pleased to announced that thanks to an agreement between WHO and partners here today and others a substantial proportion of these rapid tests, 120 million, will be made available to low- and middle-income countries," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.
The WHO chief noted that the move would help to scale up testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas with insufficient lab capacities and not enough trained health workers to carry out PCR tests.