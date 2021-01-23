UrduPoint.com
WHO, Pfizer-BioNTech Sign Deal On Up To 40Mln Vaccine Doses For COVAX Facility - Tedros

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:45 AM

WHO, Pfizer-BioNTech Sign Deal on Up to 40Mln Vaccine Doses for COVAX Facility - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the alliance of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech agreed on allocation of 40 million doses of the latter's vaccine for the WHO-led global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility COVAX, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the alliance of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech agreed on allocation of 40 million doses of the latter's vaccine for the WHO-led global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility COVAX, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Today, I'm glad to announce that COVAX has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its vaccine," Tedros told a press briefing.

"This agreement also opens the door for countries who are willing to share doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to donate them to COVAX and support rapid rollout," he added.

