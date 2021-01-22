WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vaccine doses

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

"I'm glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.