UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, Pfizer Strike Covax Deal For 40 Mn Covid Vaccine Doses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:34 PM

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vaccine doses

The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

"I'm glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

Related Topics

World Geneva Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

7 minutes ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

7 minutes ago

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

51 minutes ago

New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief to Speak by P ..

2 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

1 hour ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.